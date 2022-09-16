N2 horror crash death toll rises to 21

Citizen Reporter

Twenty-one people have been reported dead in a horrific accident on the N2 near Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie, the fatalities include two adults and 19 children. The children were primary school children aged between 5 and 12 years old, who were being transported from school to home on Friday afternoon.

According to Arrive Alive, emergency services are still at the scene of the horrific accident, working tirelessly to extricate the bodies of those who lost their lives when a truck ploughed into a bakkie.

Circumstances surrounding the collision are still unclear, but Pongola Mayor Velephi Sikhosana alleged that a truck lost control and collided with a bakkie that was parked at the roadside.

One pupil suffered critical injuries and was rushed to iTshelejuba Hospital for further medical care.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has sent his condolences to families of those who lost their loved ones, further calling on motorists to follow the road rules.

“We are deeply disturbed by this fatal accident. The death of so many young lives is a serious tragedy. We have sent our forensic team to investigate the cause of this accident. We are calling on responsible road using in the province to end the scourge of crashes and fatalities. The accident happens at a time where as the province we are preparing an aggressive enforcement operation as part of the October Transport Month. During this period we will be interacting with various transport sector stakeholders and commuters to promote safety on the road. We wish to send our deepest condolences to all the families,” said Hlomuka.

Hlomuka will, on Saturday, visit the accident scene and possibly meet with the affected families.