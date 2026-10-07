New digital licensing system aims to fast-track operating licences

According to officials, the new digital platform is aimed at transforming and fast-tracking public transport operating licences in the province.

After battling operators driving without licences, senior officials from the Gauteng Department of Transport have launched the Gauteng Public Transport Regulatory Information System (GPTRIS).

According to officials, the new digital platform aims to transform and fast-track the receipting, processing, and issuing of public transport operating licences in the province.

GPTRIS

The Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, joined by the MEC of Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and the MMC for Roads, Tlangi Magale, noted that the launch places a special focus on e-hailing services, as the department works to improve regulation in an evolving public transport environment, enhance compliance and improve access to operating licence services.

GPTRIS is a digitally enhanced system that is primarily aimed at improving access and regulatory compliance by enhancing operational efficiency, as well as improving transparency and governance.

MEC Diale-Tlabela said that GPTRIS represents a significant step forward in how the department regulates public transport in Gauteng.

Tech as a solution

“We are using technology to simplify the operating licence process, reduce unnecessary administrative delays and make services more accessible to operators,” the MEC explained.

Adding that it also addresses longstanding challenges in the operating licence value chain, including delays associated with information technology infrastructure and administrative processes.

The MEC said that the system is designed to fast-track the receipt and processing of operating licence applications, as well as the issuing of operating licences.

Faster systems

“Our objective is to build a licensing system that is faster, more transparent and responsive, while ensuring that every application continues to be assessed against the applicable legislative and regulatory requirements,” she added.

The platform introduces streamlined application workflows, standardised compliance checks, and supports adherence to legislative prescripts, including the 60-day turnaround time for submitted operating licence applications and the processing of over-the-counter applications, the MEC noted.

Once GPTRIS is fully implemented, officials say it will provide self-service functionality that enables applicants to submit applications and track progress from any location.

No more long queues?

“This functionality will greatly contribute to the elimination of long queues,” the MEC said.

While also noting that it will further provide for an integrated payment facility for secure and immediate digital payment options, improve process automation and streamline workflows to reduce processing times (improved turnaround times), and reduce the administrative burden associated with paper-based processes.

Officials say that transparency and governance will be strengthened through real-time application tracking and improved management of licensing information.

E-hailing services

“Purification of records, including route information, will contribute towards improved data accuracy and transparency.”

The MEC said the launch is part of the department’s broader digital transformation agenda to leverage technology to address administrative inefficiencies, improve client experience, and strengthen the management of operating licence applications.

In conclusion, the MEC said that the department recognises that efficient operating licence administration is an important component of a well-regulated public transport system.