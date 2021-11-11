Covid-19 has killed at least 5 million people worldwide

AFP

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– US jabs 900k kids –

The United States immunises about 900,000 children aged five-to-11 in the first week the Pfizer vaccine is authorised for them, a White House official says.

– One for all … –

US pharma giant Merck vows to make sure its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time, avoiding the pitfalls of vaccine inequity seen so far.

– Russia compulsory jab call –

The developer of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine says Moscow should make jabs mandatory as the country reports a record 1,239 deaths in a single day with vaccination rates still stubbornly low.

– The future is nasal –

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist says a likely “second generation” of nasal spray and oral vaccines could be key in controlling Covid.

Soumya Swaminathan says sprays are easier to give and “take care of the (airborne) virus before it” enters the rest of the body.

– Valneva wins EU jab deal –

The Franco-Austrian biotech firm signs a deal to supply the European Union with up to 60 million doses of its traditional-style vaccine which it claims outperforms the AstraZeneca jab.

– Greece reels –

Greek hospitals are starting to buckle under the strain of a fourth wave of the virus, with the highest infections there since the pandemic began mainly hitting the unvaccinated.

– Moderna for kids…? –

Moderna applies to the European Union’s medicine regulator for approval of its vaccine for children aged six to 11.

– … Nein, says Germany –

German health authorities advise against the use of the Moderna jab for people under 30 due to evidence of a small risk of cardiac inflammation.

– French rush for booster jab –

Demand for booster jabs jumps after French President Emmanuel Macron says over 65s will need to show proof of a top-up shot to enter restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains.

– Lions get virus –

Four lions at a Singapore wildlife park test positive after coming into contact with infected zookeepers.

The endangered Asiatic lions started coughing and sneezing at the weekend, and an ill African lion is also being tested.

– NFL star Rodgers fined –

Unvaccinated American football star Aaron Rodgers has been slapped with a $14,650 fine for breaking virus protocols by attending the Green Bay Packers’ Halloween party.

The quarterback, whose popularity has plummeted since he came out as a virus sceptic, was also disciplined for not wearing a mask at press conferences.

– Morocco lifts curfew –

Rabat is lifting a nationwide curfew thanks to falling infections and higher vaccination rates, with the government saying more than 60 percent of the population now have a second dose.

– Shanghai marathon off –

The Shanghai Marathon is indefinitely postponed, organisers of the November 28 race say, blaming a resurgence of the virus in China.

– Pfizer booster request –

Pfizer and BioNTech formally submit a request to US authorities for emergency authorisation of their booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

– More than five million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,062,911 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 757,409, followed by Brazil with 609,756, India with 461,849, Mexico with 290,110 and Russia with 250,454.

The countries with the most new deaths were US with 1,585, followed by Russia with 1,239 and Ukraine with 816.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.