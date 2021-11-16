Human skull found in shallow grave linked to body parts in Soweto man’s fridge

Citizen Reporter

The human skull that was found buried in a shallow grave next to the R558 towards Westonaria on Tuesday has been linked to the body parts discovered in a fridge in Soweto on Saturday.

“The human skull is being linked to the discovery of human limbs in a fridge in Protea Glen on Saturday 13 November,” Brigadier Brenda Mudirili told Herald.

The body parts are being connected to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve.

Residents of Protea Glen in Soweto were left shocked after a 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for murder, following the discovery of body parts stashed inside a refrigerator.

According to Gauteng police, the man’s girlfriend made the gruesome discovery after he left the property to go to the shops to buy food, and she called for help from neighbours.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said an off-duty police officer staying in Protea Glen responded to the crime incident and called for backup.

“It is reported that the man is a tenant at the back rooms in that yard and his partner discovered the body parts after he had left to go to the shops.

“The body parts will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for identification,” Muridili in a statement.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court facing a charge of murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Hlabangwane was remanded in custody at Moroka police station until 22 November for further investigations to continue.

Mjonondwane said Hlabangwane also wanted to apply for legal representation with Legal Aid South Africa.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe