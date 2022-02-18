Watch: Oil spill threatens fishers’ livelihoods one month later

AFP

Fisherman Luis Diaz and his relatives and neighbours in Aucallama, Peru, suffer increasingly as they are out of work, as it is impossible to fish and there is a lack of tourists.

It has been one month since the an oil spill just off Peru’s coast around 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Lima.

Enviromental Law (UICN) continue to record on February 16, 2022, the impact that extreme contamination levels an oil spill that occurred a month ago, has had on wildlife when speeded by ocean currents in over 140 kilometers north of the site.

Biologists’ collected data will be used to assess the magnitude of the ecological damage the spill, described as an “ecological disaster” by the Peruvian government, has caused to wildlife, fishing, and tourist industries if the country decides to take legal actions.