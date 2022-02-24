Ukraine-Russia live updates: Putin launches full-scale invasion

Citizen Reporter

On Thursday explosions could be heard in several cities in Ukraine as Russia launched a major military assault.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced martial law, which restricts movement and mass gatherings.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine was facing a “full-scale invasion” and pleaded for the rest of the world to “act immediately”.

Sanctions

The European Union (EU) said it is preparing a “package of massive and targeted sanctions” against Russia.

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise,” said European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia faces “unprecedented isolation” over its attack on Ukraine.

“This is not a question of blocs. This is not a question of diplomatic power games. It’s a matter of life and death. It is about the future of our global community,” he said.

Borrell said Russia will be hit with the “harshest sanctions”.

Economic effects

On Wednesday, economist Azar Jammine said the conflict in Ukraine could have both positive and negative effects for South Africa.

Jammine, director and chief economist of Econometrix, said South Africa has so far held strong. One of the reasons for this is that commodity prices have increased.

The conflict between Russia and Western powers means there will be a shortage of minerals, such as palladium, and oil. This will be good and bad for South Africa.

“The shortage of palladium will benefit South Africa. However, the shortage of oil will lead to a rise in fuel prices,” said Jammine.

The economist, however, warned that South Africa’s economy will suffer in the long run once war was declared between Russia and Ukraine.

“For the whole, global economic growth will suffer and South Africa will be affected by this. But, for now the country is benefitting from the commodity price increases,” said Jammine.

