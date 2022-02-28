Russian army says Ukraine civilians can ‘freely’ leave Kyiv

AFP

The Russian army said on Monday that Ukrainian civilians could “freely” leave the country’s capital Kyiv and stressed it had air superiority over Ukraine as its invasion went into its fifth day.

“All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

“Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine,” he added, accusing Ukrainian troops of using civilians as human shields.

‘Reduced pace of offensive’

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down their offensive as Moscow’s assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

“The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas,” the general staff of the armed forces said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, sending shockwaves around the world.

Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, have managed to slow the advance of the Russian army.

The Ukrainian military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv, cities in the country’s northwest and north.

“At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the goal of the military operation failed,” the military said.

“The enemy is demoralised and bears heavy losses,” the military claimed.

