World Tuberculosis Day Theme: ‘Invest in Action to End TB NOW’

World Tuberculosis Day – also known as TB Day – is recognised annually on 24 March, in light of bringing awareness of the impact TB has on people’s daily lives.

This annually celebrated event dates back to 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes TB.

This year’s theme for World TB Day is ‘Invest in Action to End TB NOW!

According to the South African government this is a clarion call to every South African to invest in various actions to contribute towards the national effort to end TB.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease usually caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) bacteria. Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body. Most infections show no symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis.

Typical symptoms of active TB are a chronic cough with blood-containing mucus, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Historical background

This dates back to 1882 when Dr Robert Koch amazed the scientific community by announcing to a small group of scientists at the University of Berlin’s Institute of Hygiene that he had discovered the cause of tuberculosis, the TB bacillus.

In 1982, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD) proposed that 24 March be proclaimed an official World TB Day; as it was later realised that Koch’s discovery had opened a way toward diagnosing and curing tuberculosis.

How to end TB?

Pano suggests the following:

Invest in:

Ensuring access

Ensure access to TB preventive treatment to stop TB infection from turning into disease. Getting much need research on this deadly infection, can help educate the public on how to prevent possible infections and deaths.

Tuberculosis services

TB is proclaimed to be the world’s second top infectious killer; and to combat the fight against it, the world needs to start investing in TB services in order to strengthen health systems and end preventable deaths.

Empowerment

In order to get closer to defeating TB, the stigmatism of those affected by it needs to be put to an end. Many people were afraid to get screened in fears of being stigmatised by their community. According to Pan American Health Organisation (PANO) Stigma deprives people with TB of their right to quality care.

