SA abstains from voting on UN council resolution yet again

South Africa has abstained from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for its invasion of Ukraine.

This is the second time for the South African government after doing so last month.

The country had abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

Government said at the time it was the UN’s responsibility to take decisions and actions that will lead to a “constructive outcome” conducive to the creation of sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.

But Russia has since been suspended from the Human Rights Council following a vote in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

The United States (US)-led resolution received 93 votes in favour and 24 against, and 58 countries abstained.

South Africa has repeatedly called for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its neutral stance after failing to condemn the war.

Nato to blame

During a Q&A session in Parliament in March, Ramaphosa blamed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) for the conflict in Ukraine.

“The war could’ve been avoided if Nato had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less instability in the region,” the president said.

Ramaphosa also took a swipe at the UN and certain member states.

“There is a tendency of the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent council members to serve their national interests rather than the interest of global peace and stability. The UN Security Council needs to be overhauled,” he said.

Ukraine has accused Ramaphosa of “taking sides” on the ongoing conflict.

Putin call

The anger towards South Africa was exacerbated by Ramaphosa’s call with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

The pair engaged in a conversation to express South Africa’s support to the ongoing negotiation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

“We had a conversation, he explained to me what was going on. He also explained to me why they took the action that they took, and he appreciated the position that we have taken of abstaining from the vote.

“And we abstained because the resolution did not address all the issues that would engender and encourage mediation and peaceful negotiation,” Ramaphosa opened up about the call.

Ramaphosa is open to talking with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky after having done the same with Putin, according to Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mabuza told MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) last month that government won’t turn blind eye on Russia because it is part of Brics, which is an economic grouping alongside Brazil, India and China.

The deputy president also said the ongoing war between the two countries was a result of Nato’s expansion towards eastern Europe.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde and Faizel Patel