World Oceans Day: the importance of the ocean

Citizen Reporter

The importance of the ocean is overlooked and climate change is threatening the health and condition of the oceans.

The ocean is also at risk from other factors such as rising pollution, acidification of ocean water, rising average temperatures and reduction in ocean biodiversity.

World Oceans Day is a globally recognised day, commemorated annually on 8 June, and was officially recognised by the United Nations (UN) in 2008.

The organisation says the purpose of this globally recognised day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, mobilise and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world’s oceans.

Collective action for the ocean

This year’s theme is revitalisation: collective action for the ocean.

ALSO READ: Bipolar disorder should be destigmatised to save lives

“It is time to realise that, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change, we urgently need collective action to revitalise the ocean.

“That means finding a new balance in our relationship with the marine environment,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

According to the UN, this day celebrates the ocean and the important role it plays in people’s lives.

Many countries have celebrated this special day since 1992, following the UN Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro.

It also supports the implementation of worldwide SDGs and fosters public interest in the protection of the ocean and the sustainable management of its resources.

Why is the ocean important?

The ocean produces more oxygen than the Amazon

Oceans are responsible for 70% of the oxygen on earth.

It regulates the Earth’s climate.

According to Oceanpreneur, it regulates rain and droughts. Holding 97% of the water of our planet, almost all rain that drops on land comes from the sea.

It is an important source of food.

NOW READ: Word of the day: What is an atoll?