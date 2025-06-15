Why a cruise might be an ideal holiday destination for your summer

The Durban-to-Mozambique route is the most popular among local cruisers, while overseas cruisers prefer the Cape Town-to-Walvis Bay route.

Earlier this year The Citizen was invited on the MSC Musica, sailing from Durban to Portuguese Island, Mozambique. Picture: Supplied

Six months into the year and snuggled in a fetal position because of winter’s freezing temperatures, there is probably no better time to work on those summer holiday plans than now.

“Planning your trip in advance and looking out for early bird prices as well as ongoing promotions is very helpful in managing costs,” Managing Director of MSC Cruises South Africa Ross Volk, tells The Citizen.

Planning is vital; however, I would never have imagined including a cruise in my plans. I grew up with the idea that cruises are a pastime for retired oldies whose retirement funds had dodged the odd scam, or simply a bucket list item for senior citizens.

The diverse demographics of people on the cruise took me aback.

Earlier this year, The Citizen was invited on the MSC Musica, sailing from Durban to Mozambique’s Portuguese Island.

“Each season, regular cruisers and new cruisers alike grow in numbers. This is potentially also linked to more and more people discovering cruising as an affordable, value-for-money option to travel,” says Volk.

MSC Cruises operates four routes from two ports in South Africa.

The Durban-to-Mozambique route is the most popular with local cruisers, while the Cape Town-to-Walvis Bay route is particularly popular with overseas cruisers as well.

The other two routes are from Durban to Mauritius and from Durban to Cape Town.

A community on board

We left Durban port on a Friday, and by around 6:00 am, we had arrived in Mozambique.

There was some motion sickness during those few hours on Friday, and one got a sense of actually being on a cruise, the less visible the Durban port was.

When I described it to people, being on a cruise felt like being in a moving hotel, yet the beauty of the ocean was right there throughout the voyage.

There is so much to do on the vessel, from enjoying a massage to maintaining your workout routine in the gym, to karaoke or enjoying renditions of classic songs from the in-house band while unwinding at the bar.

After the first 10 to 24 hours on the cruise, a sense of community emerges.

You know who your cabin neighbours are and have found some routine to your life on board, seeing certain faces at dinner and lunch and bumping into people on the lift.

What makes the cruise a more enjoyable experience is the staff on board, which is comprised of young people from different parts of the world, with a fair share of young South Africans.

The South Africans who are part of the staff are recruited through the recruitment agency, The Shosholoza Ocean Academy.

“The academy handles interviews, training in simulated environments and places young people onboard, not just in South Africa but on all our vessels across the globe,” shares Volk.

With just more than 3,000 people on board, including the staff, the operation can be a lot to handle for the staff that comes from countries such as India, Indonesia, and Kenya.

However, they are patient and helpful with people who have lost their cabin access cards, those who can’t find their way on the gigantic ship and can’t find their way back to their room, or need direction to the lavatory.

According to Volk, the staff on the vessel go through intense training before being approved to work on board.

“This is of course specific to the roles, with some being more technical than others. Regular refreshers and drills are also conducted to ensure the staff stays sharp.”

MSC Cruises is also the only liner with a ship based in South Africa. It serves the market every season (six months annually) with cruises departing from Durban and Cape Town to destinations such as Mozambique, Namibia, Madagascar, and Mauritius.

The buffet area is open for over 20 hours a day, offering a variety of food options.

The nightclub, which starts operating only from around 11 pm, is a fun fixture for those who have the urge to ‘go out’ as soon as the sun sets.

Although the buffet temporarily stops serving a variety of food late at night after 11 pm, drunkards from the club can still grab slices of pizza and fries to quench those late-night cravings.

Being in Mozambique

We disembarked from the ship and boarded boats that took us to the island.

As soon as you get on the island, you’re welcomed by zealous local vendors. For a second, you’d think you’re in Joburg’s Small Street, but then the beautiful blue waters and sand beach remind you exactly where you are.

The Portuguese Island is located approximately 32km off the coast of Maputo, where just weeks and months before our visit in January, devastating protests took place, resulting in the loss of many lives.

According to the cruise line, none of the MSC Cruise sailings in the Indian Ocean to the island destinations of Pomene and Portuguese Island have been affected by any civil unrest in mainland Mozambique.

“We have continued to monitor the situation closely and have comprehensive measures in place to ensure the safety of our guests and crew,” Volk said.

We spent a few hours on the island, where activities included snorkelling and tubing.

