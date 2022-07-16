WATCH: Medina mourns oldest guardian of Masjid-un-Nabawi as Hajj draws to a close

Faizel Patel

As the annual Hajj draws to a close, the blessed city of Medina in Saudi Arabia is still coming to terms with the passing of Agha Habib Al-Afri, one of the senior pilgrims to Masjid-un-Nabawi or Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) mosque.

The Mosque Affairs Agency announced the death of Al-Afri this week.

His Janaza or funeral prayer was on Wednesday at Masjid-un-Nabawi and attended by thousands.

Al-Afri was responsible for the cleanliness of Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) burial chamber.

He is reported to have served as the oldest guardian of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) chamber, serving a period of over 40 years.

The chamber of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is also known as the sacred chamber or Rawdah Mubarak.

It is the room where the last and greatest Prophet of Islam is buried along with his companions Hazrat Abu Bakar (RA) and Hazrat Umar (RA).

The chamber which was also the room of his wife Aisha (RA) is situated right under the Green Dome of the Masjid an-Nabawi near Jannatul Baqi Cemetery where many companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are also buried.

Meanwhile, the blessed city of Medina in Saudi Arabia is the final stop in the holy lands after the annual Hajj.

Pilgrims will then head back to their homes and families across the globe.

About 850,000 from abroad including 1,132 South Africans performed Hajj this year. In addition, 150,000 locals also performed Hajj bringing the total number of pilgrims to one million.

After a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are hopes that many more pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj next year following a successful Hajj.

Last week, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman lauded the smooth and easy return of pilgrimage following exceptional health conditions brought by the coronavirus protocols and thanked the efforts of all sectors’ staff.

Sheikh Qassiem Gabriels, Consul General of the Republic of South Africa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also said the embassy is extremely grateful to have South African pilgrims back in Saudi Arabia.

Gabriel was speaking to The Citizen following a successful Hajj2020/1443.