China embraces the world, commits to new type of international relations

Being estimated to contribute one-third to world growth, China remains the most powerful engine for global growth, consul-general says.

A Chinese cultural performance to commemorate the annual spring festival, which celebrates the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunar Chinese calendar, in Sandton on Friday. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda

China wants an equal and orderly multipolar world, universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, according to newly appointed Chinese consul-general Pan Qingjiang.

Addressing the colourful and multicultural Chinese lunar new year reception in Sandton on Friday, Pan told guests, who included Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana and Gauteng provincial legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe, that the world was volatile.

ALSO READ: China’s population decline accelerates in 2023

He said profound changes unseen in a century were “fast evolving, confronting humanity with unprecedented challenges to peace and development”.

“Amid the current international landscape, China has always embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibilities as a major country,” he said.

“Guided by the idea of the global community with a shared future, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world – a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

“It is firmly committed to promoting a new type of international relations – featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and winwin cooperation.

ALSO READ: Elections: How the war was lost

“It is firmly committed to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity through joint efforts.

“China has been working unswervingly together with the international community for the effective implementation of the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilisation initiative, – promoting of a high-quality belt and road cooperation.”

The consulate-general of the People’s Republic of China, Pan Qingjiang, during a special ceremony to welcome him in Johannesburg.

Over the last year, China’s economy has sustained the momentum of recovery with an innovation-driven high-quality development, with the country’s gross domestic product last year reaching over R126 trillion – an increase of 5.2% year-on-year, “maintaining a leading growth rate among major global economies”.

“Being estimated to contribute one-third to world growth, China remains the most powerful engine for global growth.

“Over the past year, under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the relationship between China and South Africa has entered a golden era.

“Both countries are committed to being strategic partners with high-level mutual trust, development partners that progress together – friendly partners that enjoy mutual understanding and global partners with a commitment to justice.”