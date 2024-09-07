China promises financial support to implement African plan
China pledges R200 billion, including R175 billion in investment, to bolster Africa-China cooperation and support panda bonds.
In what has been seen as the most significant China-African collaboration yet announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has promised the financial support to implement the 10-point partnership actions.
A total assistance package of R200 billion in various forms has been proposed. Included is R175 billion of investment in Africa by Chinese companies.
China offers panda bonds
China will commit to encouraging and supporting Africa in issuing panda bonds in China, “to enhance our results-oriented cooperation in all areas”.
“Over the past 24 years, especially in the new era, China has advanced forward hand-in-hand with our African brothers and sisters in the spirit of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith,” Xi said.
“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests as once-in-a-century changes sweep across the world.
“We get stronger and more resilient together, by riding the tide of economic globalisation – delivering tangible benefits to billions of ordinary Chinese and Africans.”
“Thanks to nearly 70 years of tireless efforts from both sides, the China-Africa relationship is now at its best in history.
“With its future growth in mind, I propose that bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China be elevated to the level of strategic relations, and that the overall characterisation of China-Africa relations be elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.”
With China and Africa accounting for one-third of the world population, Xi said: “Without our modernisation, there will be no global modernisation.”
China to establish hospitals, send medical personnel
Xi said modernisation partnership actions would include:
• Building a platform for governance experience sharing – a China-Africa knowledge network for development and 25 centres on China and Africa studies;
• China expanding market access for African agricultural products, deepening cooperation with the continent in e-commerce and other areas – launching “a China-Africa quality enhancement programme”;
• China fostering industry cooperation growth clusters with Africa – pushing forward the Pilot Zone for in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation – launching an “African SMEs empowerment programme”;
• China’s preparedness to carry out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa – together promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and putting in place a China-Africa network, featuring landsea links and coordinated development;
• Replenishing the China-World Bank Group partnership facility to boost Africa’s development; and
• China’s readiness to establish with Africa a hospitals alliance and joint medical centres – sending 2 000 medical personnel to the continent to launch 20 programmes of health facilities and malaria treatment.
