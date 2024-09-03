China welcomes Cyril – and tightens ties with 8 agreements

. An airplane carrying President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport, ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation yesterday. Picture: AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to narrow the trade deficit between South Africa and China and address the structure of it.

Speaking during his state visit in China yesterday, Ramaphosa said SA was “encouraged by the inward procurement mission of Chinese companies last year”.

“We urge for more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments. “Development cooperation between our two countries continues to grow, covering many areas.

“We welcome the progress made in several [Forum for China-Africa Cooperation] related projects.

“Last year, South Africa hosted the 10th Brics summit and we appreciate China’s support for the positive outcomes achieved,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa, he said, would support China in delivering a successful summit this week.

Ongoing trade with China

“My government looks forward to ongoing cooperation with China in multilateral affairs, said Ramaphosa.

“The world faces many geopolitical, socioeconomic, technological, environmental and other global challenges.

“South Africa will use the opportunity of hosting the G20 summit next year to focus global attention on the developmental challenges confronting Africa and the countries of the global south.

“As we enter a new phase of our partnership, we should continue to consult closely in pursuit of a just, equitable and prosperous world.”

A high police presence along the bustling Chang An and N Xhinua streets marked the president’s visit, with the South African and Chinese flags flying alongside as you enter the majestic People’s Great Hall, which saw the rendition of national anthems of both countries ringing through the historic venue.

Ramaphosa and his delegation of Cabinet ministers, who signed eight agreements with their counterparts, were welcomed by a group of toddlers carrying bunches of flowers and miniature SA and Chinese flags.

Marching in formation, an honour guard of the Chinese People’s Army was inspected by Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

Agreements signed were aimed at enhancing economic cooperation, implementation cooperation in the fields of human settlements, agriculture, science and technology.

Steenhuisen says agriculture will benefit from China agreements

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said the agreements marked “a very important day – especially for agriculture in South Africa”.

“It means that three protocols, governing foot-and-mouth, dairy to the Chinese market and another on greasy wool, allow us to continue exports.

“The big game-changer one is the foot-and-mouth disease,” said Steenhuisen.

“In the past – it does not matter where there has been foot-andmouth disease outbreak – the market has been closed off.

“The Chinese government has agreed to a compartmentalised approach, meaning only in the province where the outbreak has taken place will trade be stopped, with the rest of the country continuing with business as usual.

“This is good news for South Africa,” said Steenhuisen. On progress made by the government of national unity (GNU), Steenhuisen said the GNU was “working just fine”.

