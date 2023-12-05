World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

6 Dec 2023

12:00 am

Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Philippine capital

Buildings shake for as long as 10 seconds, some say, while videos are shared showing the effects of the tremor.

Manila, the capital of the Philippines

Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Photo: iStock

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, sending people rushing out of buildings and briefly halting train services in the city.

The strong quake struck off the country’s main island of Luzon at 4:23 pm (0823 GMT) at a depth of 77 kilometres (48 miles), about 94 kilometres southwest of Manila, the USGS said.

ALSO READ: At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake

Videos shared on social media showed commuters sitting squashed together on a train platform and people in the Senate exiting the building after the tremor stopped.

Patrolman Mark Dacayanan said his police station on Lubang island, less than 50 kilometres southwest of the epicentre, shook for about 10 seconds.

“The police officers went outside, we didn’t know if the shaking would become stronger,” Dacayanan told AFP.

“So far there are no damages or casualties.”

ALSO READ: Death toll from ‘unprecedented’ Afghan quakes doubles to 2 000

It comes after a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks off the country’s southern island of Mindanao following a magnitude 7.6 quake late Saturday that briefly triggered a tsunami warning.

At least three people were killed and 17 were injured after the quake hit, with thousands still in evacuation centres.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

© Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: No injuries or damages after 2.5 magnitude ‘earthquake’ hits Gauteng

Read more on these topics

earthquake Philippines world

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement
Crime ‘They won’t shoot you!’ – Cops nab armed robbers in viral video, two girls found in hideout
South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe