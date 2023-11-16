World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

17 Nov 2023

01:00 am

Mother of 6-yr-old US boy who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months

A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after her six-year-old son brought a gun to school and shot his teacher.

Mother of 6-yr-old US boy who shot teacher sentenced to 21 months

Picture: iStock

A Virginia woman whose six-year-old son shot and severely wounded his teacher was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Wednesday on gun charges.

Deja Taylor’s son brought her gun to school in the southern US state on January 6 and shot his elementary school teacher.

The teacher was hospitalized for two weeks with injuries to her hand and chest.

The 26-year-old Taylor pleaded guilty in June to illegally obtaining the firearm and making a false statement on a government form required to purchase the weapon.

ALSO READ: Nine dead, seven injured in Serbia school shooting

Taylor had claimed, falsely, on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form that she did not consume illegal drugs.

She was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison by a US District Court judge in the city of Newport News on Wednesday, local television reported.

Prosecutors have also brought charges at the state level against Taylor, charging her with felony child neglect.

Amid a huge number of deadly firearms incidents involving young people, pressure has been mounting in the United States to punish parents who make it possible for their children to get weapons.

ALSO READ: US parents’ dilemma: how to discuss school shootings without scaring kids

Last week, the father of an Illinois man accused of killing seven people during a US Independence Day parade pleaded guilty to “reckless conduct” for helping his son obtain the assault rifle used in the mass shooting.

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who killed four people at a high school in Oakland County, Michigan, in November 2021 have been charged for buying their son a gun even though they were aware of signs he was a threat.

While accidents involving young children accessing unsecured firearms in their homes are common in the United States, school shootings perpetrated by those under 10 years old are rare.

A database compiled by US researcher David Riedman has only registered about 15 such incidents since the 1970s.

– By: © Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police bodycam video of Nashville school shooting

Read more on these topics

justice school shootings United States

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Monyela ‘pissed’ with Lesufi’s vision of taverns in communities
Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light
Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe