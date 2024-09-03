Netanyahu apologises for captive deaths as pressure mounts for ceasefire [VIDEO]

Pressure is also mounting internationally, as the UK has now suspended some arms sales to Israel, citing a risk of equipment being used to violate international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Photo: Gali Tibbon/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for forgiveness for failing to return six hostages found dead in Gaza as pressure mounts for him to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas

Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from hundreds of thousands of protesters in his country and from international allies amid intense street protests in some of Israel’s major cities over his handling of negotiations.

Pushing past police lines, protestors converged at the home Netanyahu who they blame for not reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would see captives freed by Hamas, Al Jazeera reported.

“I ask for your forgiveness for not bringing them back alive,” Netanyahu said at a televised press conference. “We were close but we didn’t succeed.”

UK suspends arms to Israel

Meanwhile, pressure is also mounting internationally on Netanyahu as the UK has now suspended some arms sales to Israel, citing a risk of equipment being used to violate international law.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy informed the House of Commons on Monday about this decision.

Lammy said the UK would be suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel.

The affected equipment includes parts for fighter jets, helicopters and drones.

“It is with regret that I inform the House today, the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist, a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

South Africa ICJ case

Meanwhile, as Israel continues its war in Gaza, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is confident that South Africa will prove that Israel is committing genocide against the people of Palestine.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question from uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party deputy leader John Hlophe in the National Assembly last week.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that genocidal attacks may be occurring in Gaza and ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in the region.

However, Israel refused to comply with the court’s order, and its attacks on Gaza continued, causing the civilian death toll and destruction of infrastructure to rise rapidly.

“Proof of genocide”

Ramaphosa said South Africa is now in the process of preparing an almost a 500 page case which will be presented to the court, where the country will be taking steps to prove that it approached the court on last year is “the reality that Palestinians are living under.”

“We will be submitting not only video proof, photographic proof, but also great witness to our assertion that a genocide is unfolding and underway in Gaza, and all this, as the honourable member would know, is being done to not only support the people of Palestine, but to ensure that we live up to our own values and principles of respect for human rights and for justice,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the only solution for “the horror that is unfolding in Palestine” is for Palestinians to have their own state “side by side with Israel”.

At least 40,786 people have been killed and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

