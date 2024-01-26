BREAKING: ICJ sides with SA, tells Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza

The ICJ also ordered Israel to allow aid into Gaza.

South Africa’s legal team representing the country in the Gaza genocide case against Israel. Picture: X/@ChampionSAfrica

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that genocidal attacks may be happening in Gaza, and has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in the region. It, however, did not order a ceasefire.

The ICJ sitting in The Hague pronounced a request from South Africa on Friday.

Judge Joan Donoghue, the president of the court, read the court’s order at the Peace Palace in The Hague in the presence of a South African delegation led by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

Ruling

The court found there was a prima facie case, as argued by South Africa, that a dispute exists on whether Israel violated the genocide convention, and that the country had a right to request an order against Israel.

It said there was a real risk of irreparable harm to Palestinians in Gaza and an urgent order stopping Israeli attacks on the group was warranted.

It further ordered Israel to allow aid into the area, and preserve any evidence of genocide.

Israel is now required to submit a report to the court within a month on how these rulings had been implemented.

The ICJ also dismissed Israel’s request for the case to be thrown out.

Genocide case

South Africa approached the World Court seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Fifteen permanent judges and two ad hoc judges, nominated from South Africa and Israel, deliberated on the matter for the past two weeks.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 25 700 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 63 740 injured in the enclave since Israel’s attack. Israel estimates that about 1 200 people were killed in Hamas’ attack on 7 October.

