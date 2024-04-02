Netanyahu’s Al Jazeera ban ‘frantic and disgraceful’ campaign – AJ

Netanyahu promised to act immediately to stop Al Jazeera’s operations in a new law that grants ministers powers to shut down foreign news networks.

News channel Al Jazeera claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a “frantic” and “disgraceful” campaign of accusations against the network, vowing to continue its “bold” coverage of the war.

October 7 attack

Netanyahu on Monday promised to “act immediately to stop” Al Jazeera’s operations in the country after the Israeli parliament approved a law that grants senior ministers powers to shut down foreign news networks deemed a security risk.

“Al Jazeera harmed Israel’s security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against IDF soldiers. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel’s activity,” Netanyahu wrote on X on Monday.

Slanderous

The Qatar-based network rejected what it described as “slanderous accusations” and accused Netanyahu of “incitement”.

“Al Jazeera holds the Israeli Prime Minister responsible for the safety of its staff and network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation in a disgraceful manner.

“Al Jazeera reiterates that such slanderous accusations will not deter us from continuing our bold and professional coverage, and reserves the right to pursue every legal step,” the network said.

Attack on journalists

Al Jazeera said the ban is a series to Israeli attacks to silence it, including the killing of one of its most prominent journalists – Shireen Abu Akleh – while she was covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin.

During the war in Gaza, several of the channel’s journalists and their family members have been killed by Israeli bombardments.

On October 25, an air raid killed the family of Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, including his wife, son, daughter, grandson and at least eight other relatives.

Two office correspondents have also been killed during Israeli attacks in Gaza and the bombing of the broadcaster’s office in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Gaza deaths

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 32 782 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

At least 1 139 people were killed in those attacks and about 250 captives were taken to Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

