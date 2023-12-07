World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

7 Dec 2023

10:00 pm

New aid pledges to Ukraine at lowest level since war began: study

Aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90 percent from the same period in 2022.

Residents and neighbors carry belongings out of a house hit by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on November 30, 2023, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Residents and neighbors carry belongings out of a house hit by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on November 30, 2023, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Ukraine’s allies have drastically scaled back their pledges of new aid to the country, which have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the war, the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine aid tracker showed Thursday.

“The dynamics of support to Ukraine have slowed,” the German-based institute said, adding that new military, financial and humanitarian aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90 percent from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

ALSO READ: Russian court extends detention of US journalist Gershkovich

The figures come amid signs of growing cracks in Western support for Ukraine as Kyiv’s highly anticipated counteroffensive fails to yield a breakthrough and the world’s attention pivots to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the United States, Senate Republicans are blocking additional Ukraine funding in a row with Democrats over US border security, while in the European Union, negotiations on a package worth 50 billion euros ($53 billion) over the next four years are dragging on.

The Kiel Institute figures showed that newly committed aid between August and October 2023 came to just 2.11 billion euros, a drop of 87 percent year-on-year.

Of 42 donor countries tracked by the study, only 20 had committed new aid packages to Ukraine in the last three months, the smallest share since the start of the war.

ALSO READ: Xi’s Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin, say analysts

“Given the uncertainty over further US aid, Ukraine can only hope for the EU to finally pass its long-announced 50 billion euro support package,” the institute said, adding that further delay would “clearly strengthen” Russia’s hand.

The 27-member European Union is the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, with Germany and Nordic countries particularly stepping in to fill the gap left by a divided US Congress.

EU countries committed 780 million euros in heavy weapons to Ukraine between August and October, compared to 500 million euros in US assistance.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine’s allies and multilateral organisations have pledged nearly 255 billion euros in aid, of which 141 billion euros in financial aid, 98 billion euros in military aid and nearly 16 billion euros in humanitarian aid.

© Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: ‘People’s court’ calls for Putin to be charged, prosecuted

Read more on these topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia War

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe