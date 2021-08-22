Africa
Africa
AFP
Wire Service
2 minute read
22 Aug 2021
2:19 am

Mining in DRC halted after tension with Chinese

AFP

The move comes after the central government said it is reviewing its stake in a giant cobalt and copper mine in which a Chinese state-owned group is the majority partner.

Miners are seen on the banks of a large mine embankment on April 23, 2018 in Kolwezi. Photo for illustration: CAROLINE THIRION / AFP

Local authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have closed half a dozen mining companies in South Kivu to ease tensions between locals and Chinese gold miners, a provincial source said on Saturday.

The measure taken by Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi concerns the territory of Mwenga, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Bukavu, where many artisanal miners — subsistence operators working independently — and competing companies operate.

“Minerals are being exploited without respecting the mining code and regulations,” said Christian Wanduma, a lawyer advising one of the most affected local communities. 

The move comes after the central government this week said it is reviewing its stake in a giant cobalt and copper mine in which a Chinese state-owned group is the majority partner.

The African nation is seeking what it says is a fairer share of the nation’s vast mineral wealth. 

While the decision to suspend the mines was a “salutary” one, said Wanduma, there must also be other measures to ensure the community whose “mineral resources have been plundered” can “regain its rights”. 

Activities by mining companies have resulted in agricultural land being razed and depleted so that “even peanuts” cannot be grown there, he said.

It was “necessary to restore order to semi-industrial mining” to preserve “the interests of the local population, the environment and respect for human rights”, the governor said in his decree issued on Friday, which was seen by AFP.

Doing so would also enable “the traceability of production” from sites, the decree said, naming six mining operations whose activities were suspended until further notice. 

“All local and foreign personnel” of these companies must leave the mining sites immediately, the order said. 

Mining equipment will be immobilised until an ad hoc commission has studied the situation “case by case”, it said. 

All the suspended companies are Chinese or work with the Chinese, who have a strong presences in the mining sector in the country.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS

Prioritising mineral beneficiation to increase value of export earnings
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

How the mining sector gave SA's economy an unexpected boost
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa: We face a challenge to our economic survival
2 months ago
2 months ago

NEWS

SA soldier shot dead by fellow soldiers in DRC
3 months ago
3 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS

Prioritising mineral beneficiation to increase value of export earnings
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

How the mining sector gave SA's economy an unexpected boost
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa: We face a challenge to our economic survival
2 months ago
2 months ago

NEWS

SA soldier shot dead by fellow soldiers in DRC
3 months ago
3 months ago