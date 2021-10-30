Africa

News | World | Africa

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
31 Oct 2021
1:00 am

Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nigeria

AFP

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by gangs who raid villages, kidnap residents, loot and burn homes.

Officers of the Nigeria police force arrest people, during the trial of leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu who is facing a 7-count amended charge on alleged treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria, on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP)

Gunmen have killed three security agents in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a spokesman said Saturday, in the latest violence in the volatile region.

Around 150 gunmen known locally as bandits ambushed  policemen and civil defence officers in Shinkafi district on Thursday, said Ikor Oche, the state’s Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp spokesman.

“The bandits opened fire on a team of five police and civil defence personnel on patrol at around noon, killing two of our personnel and a policeman,” Oche told AFP.

“The criminals burnt the patrol van along with the body of a civil defence officer who was driving the vehicle,” he said.

Two personnel escaped.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by gangs who raid villages, kidnap residents, loot and burn homes.

The gangs who maintain camps in Rugu forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states have increasingly targeted schools, kidnapping students for ransom.

More than 1,000 students have been abducted since December, but most have been released after negotiations with their captors.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

12 million children 'afraid' to go to school in Nigeria
3 days ago
3 days ago

AFRICA

Nigeria launches eNaira digital currency
5 days ago
5 days ago

AFRICA

30 kidnapped Nigerian students released after four months
1 week ago
1 week ago

AFRICA

Nigeria insists troops 'did not shoot at protesters' last year
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

12 million children 'afraid' to go to school in Nigeria
3 days ago
3 days ago

AFRICA

Nigeria launches eNaira digital currency
5 days ago
5 days ago

AFRICA

30 kidnapped Nigerian students released after four months
1 week ago
1 week ago

AFRICA

Nigeria insists troops 'did not shoot at protesters' last year
1 week ago
1 week ago