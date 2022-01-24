Burkina Faso troops announce military takeover on state TV

AFP

Soldiers in Burkina Faso announced over state television Monday that they had seized power in the West African nation and dissolved its government and parliament.

They also said they had closed the country’s borders and promised a “return to constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”.

African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned the coup in Burkina Faso after the country’s president was reportedly detained following a mutiny by soldiers.

“He strongly condemns the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected president,” the AU said in a statement.

“He calls on the national army and the country’s security forces to strictly adhere to their republican vocation, namely the defence of the country’s internal and external security.”

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was reportedly held by soldiers on Monday along with members of his cabinet after troops rose up at several army bases across the West African state on Sunday.

Soldiers had demanded the sacking of the military top brass and more resources to fight the Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2015.

Faki called on troops to ensure the “physical integrity” of the president and his detained ministers, and urged for the crisis to be resolved through dialogue.

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS on Monday also said it held the soldiers responsible for the wellbeing of the president following what it also described as a “coup attempt”.

Mobile internet has been cut since Sunday in the capital Ouagadougou, making it difficult to verify the situation on the ground.

US demands ‘immediate release’ of Burkina president

The United States Monday urged the “immediate release” of Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and called for the West African nation’s constitution to be respected following an army mutiny.

“We call for the immediate release of President Kabore and other government officials and for members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso’s constitution and civilian leadership,” a State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said in a statement.

“We urge all sides in this fluid situation to remain calm and seek dialogue as a means to resolve grievances.”