Malawi court to deliver ruling on Bushiri extradition on Tuesday

The Malawi High Court will reportedly hand down judgment on Tuesday in the South African government’s application for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Bushiri extradition

News24 reported on Sunday that it had seen the notice of delivery from the high court, which is dated 4 February 2022.

The Bushiris and three other co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in South Africa in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

On the run

The couple skipped the country to their home country of Malawi in November 2020 after being granted bail of R200,000 each.

As per their bail conditions, the Bushiris were barred from travelling outside of South Africa and had to hand their passports over to the investigating officer.

At the time, the couple said they fled the country due to concerns over their safety and security, and claimed that they would not get a fair trial in South Africa.

The Malawian government received a formal extradition request from the South African government on 4 December 2020.

