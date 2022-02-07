Africa must stand together to fight global warming, Ramaphosa tells AU summit

Brian Sokutu

As the impact of climate change drained African economies, with between 3% and 5% of their gross domestic products shaved, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that more work needed to be done if the continent and the world wanted to keep soaring global temperatures at 1.5ºC by the end of the century.

Global warming

Addressing the African Union (AU) as the body’s outgoing coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), Ramaphosa said Africa was experiencing the worst impact of the phenomena associated with global warming – droughts, floods and cyclones.

ALSO READ: Global warming: The world’s slow transition to cleaner energy

Ramaphosa, who yesterday handed over the reins to President Macky Sall of Senegal after two years as chair, said Africa – despite not being responsible for causing climate change – bore the brunt and cost of global warming.

Developed economies pledged to support developing countries by promoting sustainable development, poverty eradication, creation of decent work and quality jobs – but Ramaphosa said it was concerning that “the necessary financial flows to enable developing economies to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change, remain vastly inadequate”.

Africa’s special needs “should be recognised globally, because of our natural resource-based economies – owing to high levels of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment”.

“It is imperative that we do not lose momentum and that climate change is not relegated to the periphery of the global development agenda,” said Ramaphosa.

“As we prepare for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP27, taking place in Egypt in November, Africa must once more speak with one voice – expressing an unwavering support for the implementation of the UNFCCC, the Paris Agreement and for the primacy of multilateralism.

“COP26 recognises our right to develop our own development pathways towards shared global objectives, based on our national circumstances and the guiding principles of the UNFCCC.

“Foremost among them is equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. We must promote and defendthis, and the right of all African and other developing countries to support with finance, technology and capacity building.

“A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregards the realities on the ground in Africa, will simply not work – neither just, nor equitable.”

Support for developing countries would “unlock the necessary financial flows to our continent as we embark on just transitions towards a low-carbon future”.

Ramaphosa added: “To achieve the expected results for Africa at COP27, it is imperative that we develop a strong and well-coordinated common African position – formulating a set of robust key messages that encapsulate Africa’s aspirations.

“Most importantly, we must continue to work together in the spirit of unity and solidarity.”

He said some key achievements mentioned in the CAHOSCC report, included:

The finalisation of the African Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2032 –providing a broad outline for harmonised and coordinated actions to respond to the impact of climate change, to plan for the continent’s low-emission and climate-resilient future.

Work on advancing the Africa Adaptation Initiative;

The continuation of the programme of work of the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative;

Outcomes of the engagements and progress on resource mobilisation for Africa’s climate programmes by the three climate change commissions; and

The report on the African Green Stimulus Programme and the African Union Green Recovery Action Plan.

– brians@citizen.co.za

NOW READ: When global warming stops, seas will still rise