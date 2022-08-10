SA and Zimbabwe need each other, says Naledi Pandor

Siphumelele Khumalo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor reiterated the importance of maintaining South Africa’s bilateral relation with Zimbabwe during Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava’s visit.

On Wednesday, Pandor and Shava attended the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the Third Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) in South Africa, to review progress made in implementing bilateral programmes.

Pandor said that the report highlighted that there is a need for the two countries to remain in cahoots, for the improvement of both.

“The report tabled here indicates that there is an urgent need for both our countries to continue to continue to intensify their interactions in a number of sectors, particularly immigration, defence, security and agriculture,” she said.

Pandor added that she was pleased with how the meeting was conducted and this was a direct reflection of their bilateral relation.

“Our discussions were constructive and conducted in a spirit of friendship, which characterises the state of our bilateral relations. I am really pleased minister that we said we would have this mid-term review to monitor implementation of the agreements.”

The MTR was a preparatory meeting of the forth session of the BNC which is expected to be held later this year.

Both Pandor and Shava said they look forward to the next BNC.

“My co-chair Shava and I have agreed that we will keep a watchful eye on the programs that were discussed here today. We also agreed to hold the different partners accountable to the projects that they are responsible for and we are going to encounrage them to adhere to the time frames set for them.

Shava said: “As we come to the end, would like to thank you for the efficiency of a successful conclusion. It was a fruitful meeting. I am delighted they engaged in a candid and transparent manner to achieve all the goals they have set.

“I believe that this MT meeting said a firm foundation for the fourth one whose convening we look eagerly to.”