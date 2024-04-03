80-year-old American tourist killed by elephant in Zambian game park

The aggressive bull elephant charged a vehicle carrying six guests and a guide who were on a game drive from Lufupa Camp.

The elderly woman was killed while on a game drive at Kafue National Park in Zambia. Photo: iStock

Hospitality company Wilderness said the body of an 80-year-old female American guest who was killed by a bull elephant in Zambia will be repatriated to her family in the US with the support of local Zambian authorities and the US Embassy in Lusaka.

Wilderness confirmed the elderly woman was killed while on a game drive at its Kafue National Park in Zambia on Saturday. According to Wilderness, another female guest was also injured in this incident.

It is understood the aggressive bull elephant charged the vehicle carrying six guests and a guide who were on a game drive from Lufupa Camp.

WARNING: The video of the incident is of a sensitive nature, discretion is advised

Elephant attack

Wilderness said the injured guest was taken to a private medical facility in South Africa while the other four guests received treatment for minor injuries.

Keith Vincent, Wilderness Chief Executive Officer said trauma counselling has been provided to all involved.

“Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.”

Investigations

Vincent said police, the Department of National Parks & Wildlife, and other authorities are investigating the matter.

“Wilderness is cooperating fully with this process. This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident. Out of sympathy to the family of the deceased and the other parties involved, it is requested that parties refrain from distributing any images or video footage of the incident on social media.”

Vincent said Wilderness teams will continue to support the family of the deceased, as well as the guests and staff impacted by the event.

“We will also be guided by the Zambian Government on the way forward,” Vincent said.

