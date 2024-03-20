WATCH: ‘Enough’ game ranger yells at angry elephant after terrifying encounter

Safari ride turns into a heart-stopping ordeal as passengers face the wrath of a charging elephant.

An Elephant in the Kruger National Park near Punda Maria, 25 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In a shocking turn of events, what was meant to be an exciting safari adventure quickly transformed into a terrifying experience for a game ranger and their passengers.

A video of an enraged elephant attacking their vehicle has gone viral on social media, capturing the attention and concern of netizens.

Angry elephant

Located in the picturesque Bojanala region within the North West province of South Africa, Pilanesburg National Park & Game Reserve is renowned for its remarkable wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.

As the fourth largest park in the country, it offers visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic African big five animals.

However, on Monday, an unsuspecting group of safari-goers encountered more than they bargained for when a massive elephant charged at their game viewing vehicle.

ALSO READ: Mixed feelings after Albert Falls Dam crocodile shot dead

The shocking incident, captured on video, has left many questioning the safety measures in place and the unpredictable nature of wild animals.

Vehicle in the air

Screams of distress and prayers pierced the air as the enraged elephant approached the vehicle.

With its massive tusks effortlessly, the elephant lifted the safari cart in the air for a couple of seconds, let go and let it hit the ground harshly before it charged and lifted it for the second time.

In the midst of the chaos, the game ranger, who bore witness to the sheer terror unfolding before his eyes, could be heard desperately pleading with the elephant.

His voice, filled with genuine fear and concern, echoed through the wilderness. “Hey, no, stop!” he yelled, desperately hoping to quell the elephant’s aggression. “Enough!” he cried, as he attempted to mitigate the imminent danger.

Additionally in the background, one can hear prayers and call outs of the Holy Spirit for protection by the passengers.

READ MORE: Poison, snares ravage animals in Kruger Park as poaching escalates

Some of the passengers can even be seen hiding under the vehicle seats in fear of their safety.

The elephant backed away without causing any further harm other than emotional distress and fear.

This alarming incident raises questions about the delicate balance between humans and wildlife, especially in natural habitats such as Pilanesburg National Park.

While safari adventures provide an opportunity for individuals to appreciate the beauty of nature, it is essential to remember that these animals are powerful and possess an inherent wildness that demands respect and caution.