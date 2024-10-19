Biden’s Angola visit ‘not a snub to SA’ – analysts

Experts clarify that Biden’s Angola visit highlights strategic priorities, not a snub to South Africa’s importance.

US President Joe Biden speaks with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as they attend the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 12 June, 2021. Picture: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP

US President Joe Biden’s trip to Africa, when he visits oil-rich Angola in December, should not be regarded as a snub to South Africa, perceived as the continent’s economic powerhouse, according to international relations experts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, this week announced that Biden would travel to Germany and Angola.

“The visit is about sharing as allies and friends – coordinating on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression and events in the Middle East,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The president will also reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy – countering anti-Semitism and hatred, advancing cooperation on the economy, trade, technology, strengthen our Euro-Atlantic alliances and partnerships.”

ALSO READ: Thucydides Trap or peaceful future? The global stakes

Biden visit has its reasons

With the upcoming Angolan visit having aroused interest in Africa, analysts said South Africa remained the US’ strategic partner, despite tensions, due to the changing global political dynamics of multipolarity.

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, director of RiskRecon, said the US “still sees SA as strategic, albeit the tension”.

“Biden’s visit to Angola is mainly focused on the Lobito rail link corridor that will connect the Copper Belt in Zambia and the strategic mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the port of Lobito in Angola,” said Makhubela.

Agreeing that South Africa remained on the US’ strategic radar, advocate Sipho Mantula, researcher with the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at the University of South Africa, said Biden’s Angolan trip, should be viewed as “part of the US-Africa relations”.

“We should understand that Angola is sitting on the important structure of security mediation on the DRC and Rwanda situation,” Mantula said.

“Angola plays a key role, because the US wants to stabilise the DRC through Angola – impacting on the broader Great Lakes region.

ALSO READ: Kenya parliament backs Ruto’s nominated new deputy

SA has good relations with Angola

“South Africa, which sits on the African Union’s peace and security council, continues to enjoy good relations with Angola.

“Like other SADC [Southern Africa Development Community] countries, good relations are also seen in local citizens not needing visas when visiting Luanda.

“The Biden visit should also be seen as a follow up to the US-Africa summit – an historic visit for SADC – and an important bilateral meeting between the two countries.”