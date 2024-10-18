Kenya parliament backs Ruto’s nominated new deputy

Kenya's parliament unanimously supports Kithure Kindiki to replace impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, following a historic vote on Friday.

A street cobblers reads a local daily, The Nation, headlined ‘Fired’ following the impeachment by the Senate of former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua in Nairobi on October 18, 2024. – Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was ousted from office on Thursday after being impeached in an unprecedented political saga that has gripped the nation.In a historic move, the Senate voted to impeach Gachagua on five of 11 charges, after a similar motion was overwhelmingly approved by the lower house National Assembly last week. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

Kenya’s parliament on Friday unanimously voted to back the nomination of President William Ruto’s pick to replace his deputy Rigathi Gachagua who was sacked in a historic impeachment.

Kithure Kindiki, a 52-year-old academic turned political heavyweight, was among the front-runners for the post floated by political analysts after the Senate voted to remove Gachagua late Thursday during a day of high drama.

The impeachment of Ruto’s 2022 election running mate Gachagua had transfixed the East African country, generally regarded as a stable democracy in a turbulent region.

The fast-moving drama continued apace on Friday as National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula announced Ruto’s choice of Kindiki in the morning, with parliamentarians a few hours later voting 236 in favour, with no abstention or votes opposed.

“The vote is overwhelmingly ‘yes’ and so the nomination is hereby declared passed by the house,” Wetangula said.

Kindiki now becomes deputy president elect but must still be formally appointed by the president and sworn in.

He has served as interior minister in Ruto’s government for more than two years, but came under fire over alleged police brutality during the sometimes deadly anti-government protests that rocked Kenya earlier this year.

The upper house Senate had pushed ahead with Gachagua’s impeachment on Thursday — finding him guilty of five out of the 11 charges against him — despite the absence of the embattled 59-year-old.

Alleged police brutality during Kenya’s anti-government protests

He is the first deputy president to be impeached since the process was introduced in Kenya’s revised 2010 constitution.

Gachagua failed to testify in his defence after being rushed to hospital in a Nairobi suburb, plunging the session into disarray.

The Senate rejected an appeal by Gachagua’s legal team to delay the hearings, prompting the lawyers to walk out in protest.

Kenya’s The Standard newspaper on Friday ran an image of Gachagua with the headline “Fired”.

“The night of long knives that sealed Gachagua’s fate,” The Nation wrote on its website.

His downfall is the culmination of a bitter falling out with Ruto, whom he helped win a closely fought election in 2022 by rallying support from the crucial Mount Kenya region.

The National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, had overwhelmingly also voted for impeachment in an October 8 vote.

Gachagua was admitted to Karen Hospital with chest pains and would remain there for tests and observation for 48-72 hours, chief cardiologist Dan Gikonyo told reporters Thursday, describing his condition as stable.

‘Gross violation’

Gachagua was found guilty on charges of “gross violation” of the constitution, including threatening judges and practising ethnically divisive politics, but cleared of others including corruption and money-laundering.

He has denied all the charges and no criminal proceedings have been launched against him.

He can, however, fight the impeachment in the courts and — although previous attempts to halt the process in the run-up to the Senate vote all failed — his team submitted a fresh appeal Friday.

It seeks an injunction to halt the appointment of his successor until his case is heard in full.

A powerful businessman from Kenya’s biggest tribe, the Kikuyu, Gachagua — also known as “Riggy G” — weathered previous corruption scandals to become deputy leader as Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 poll.

But in recent weeks, he has complained of being sidelined by the president, while also being accused of supporting youth-led anti-government protests that broke out in June.

Ruto has not given any public comment on the impeachment, but Gachagua has said the process could not have gone ahead without his boss’s blessing.

– By: © Agence France-Presse