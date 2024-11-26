No major disruption to Mozambique’s tourism – associations

Mozambique's tourism remains stable despite unrest, with key destinations unaffected and stakeholders ensuring minimal disruptions.

As the Mozambican political unrest was mainly confined to urban areas like the capital Maputo, the tourism industry yesterday said there were no significant disruptions in tourism-heavy regions of Inhambane, Vilankulo and Ponta do Ouro.

With the busy Christmas season approaching, Southern Africa Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost said the impact on tourism was still being assessed.

“For South Africa and the broader SADC [Southern African Development Community] region, the key concerns are related to cross-border trade and travel,” said Frost.

Mozambique tourism interruptions managed

Amid talks expected today between President Filipe Nyusi and opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, Mozambique has been reeling from the aftermath of violent protests, sparked by claims of vote-rigging in the disputed presidential election won by the ruling Frelimo party.

While there have been occasional disruptions at border crossings, Frost said interruptions were “temporary and being managed effectively”.

He said there had been “a change in protest action – protesters, wearing black, banging on pots and pans – hooting horns at certain times of the day”.

“To give confidence, government and travel stakeholders should provide regular updates on the situation on the ground, providing clear guidance on any disruptions as they occur.

“Further efforts, such as implementing visible safety measures – particularly in tourism areas – could help to address any concerns,” said Frost.

He added: “While we always put traveller safety first, cancelling trips outright is premature and could unnecessarily impact this incredible destination.”

SADC Tourism Alliance working proactively

Natalia Rosa, project lead of the SADC Tourism Alliance, said the body recognised “concerns that the disruptions in some areas, may raise for travellers”.

“The safety and security of our visitors remain our highest priority.

“As such, tourism sector stakeholders are working hand-in-hand to respond proactively – ensuring minimal disruption to the travel experience. “

Importantly, many of Mozambique’s popular tourist areas are located far from the affected regions and continue to operate smoothly – particularly as regards fly-in destinations such as Vilankulo,” said Rosa.

Jillian Blackbeard, CEO of Africa’s Eden Tourism, said: “By postponing rather than cancelling trips, we can help protect the livelihoods of thousands of tourism workers and their families – while ensuring our clients do not miss out on experiencing this remarkable destination.

