Two SA journalists detained overnight Mozambique

While still waiting for the release of the journalists a day later, their media organisation said it remains committed to news coverage.

Correspondent Bongani Siziba and cameraman Sbonelo Mkhasibe were arrested while performing their duties in Mozambique. Picture: X

A news platform has expressed “deep concern” after two South African journalists were detained overnight by authorities in Mozambique.

The correspondents have since been released following diplomatic engagements.

Journalists arrested while performing duties in Mozambique

News Central TV, which covers news stories across the length of Africa, conveyed its disappointment at the arrest and detention of their correspondents in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique and centre of protests this week.

Correspondent Bongani Siziba and cameraman Sbonelo Mkhasibe were detained on Thursday “while conducting their professional duties as journalists, reporting on unfolding events within the country”, the news organisation revealed in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The group said despite its best efforts, it had been unable to establish direct contact with them since their arrest.

“News Central TV is collaborating with all relevant authorities and diplomatic channels to ensure their immediate and safe release.”

However, four hours later, spokesperson for the minister of International Relations and co-operation Chrispin Phiri tweeted the journalists had been released.

“We can confirm that two South African journalists were detained in Mozambique,” he posted on X.

“Following the verification of their credentials and diplomatic engagements from our High Commission in Mozambique, the Mozambican authorities have subsequently released the journalists.”

News Central TV added it advocates for the freedom of the press, and urged authorities to uphold journalists’ rights to carry out their duties without hindrance

“We remain committed to providing accurate and unbiased coverage across Africa and call for the respect and protection of journalists and media practitioners everywhere.”

Protest over contested elections turns violent

Operations at the South Africa-Mozambique border post Lebombo were temporarily halted on Wednesday after protesters seized a main road on the Mozambican side of the border.

Mozambique’s opposition leader on Monday called for crippling protests this week over contested elections won by the ruling Frelimo party, in power since the country’s 1975 independence from Portugal.

Venancio Mondlane, who won 20 percent of the October 9 vote according to the election authority, claims the ballot was rigged. Protests over the results have already claimed 30 lives, according to Human Rights Watch.

“We are going to paralyse all activities [from Wednesday to Friday],” Mondlane said on social media.