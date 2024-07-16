Kenyan police fire tear gas in Nairobi as anti-govt rallies kick off

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi demanding President Ruto's resignation amid ongoing unrest.

A woman (C) suffering from tear gas inhalation is helped away by during renewed demonstrations in Nairobi on July 16, 2024. (Photo by Tony Karumba / AFP)

Police fired tear gas at dozens of demonstrators in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Tuesday, as scattered rallies across the country called for embattled President William Ruto to step down.

Activists led by young Gen-Z Kenyans launched peaceful rallies a month ago against deeply unpopular tax hikes but they descended into deadly violence last month, prompting Ruto to drop the planned increases.

Although street protests have eased since dozens of people were killed and parliament stormed in late June, demonstrators are still demanding the president’s resignation, with Tuesday’s rallies using the “RutoMustGo” hashtag.

There was a heavy police presence in Nairobi’s central business district — the epicentre of previous protests — while young people armed with clubs stood guard outside their businesses, an AFP journalist said.

“Why are they tear gassing us,” Josephat Gikari told AFP, shortly after police fired on protesters in the city centre.

“We are not armed, we are only carrying a flag”, the 35-year-old said, accusing officers of provoking street violence.

“We are peaceful, we should be left to hold our demonstrations and we are not relenting,” added Gilbert Mutembei, as he waved a “RutoMustGo” placard.

In addition to withdrawing the finance bill containing the proposed tax hikes, Ruto dismissed almost his entire cabinet last week and has promised more changes as he grapples with the most serious crisis of his near two-year presidency.

Mutembei, 42, said “dissolving the cabinet is not enough”, and called for Ruto’s resignation.

Demonstrations also took place in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, where shops hurriedly closed before midday as protesters marched, and in the president’s Rift Valley bastion of Eldoret.

In the coastal city of Mombasa, dozens of protesters waved green branches and flags, clashing briefly with officers before marching into the city centre.

“We are protesting peacefully”, the small groups shouted, holding banners reading: “Justice for Gen-Zs” and “stop killing protesters”.

‘Criminal groups’

The state-backed Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that 50 people have lost their lives and 413 injured since the start of the rallies on June 18, with police accused of using excessive force against the protesters.

Some of the previous rallies witnessed scenes of mayhem with widespread looting and property damage, with activists claiming their peaceful action was hijacked by “goons”.

“This morning we received credible intelligence indicating that certain organised criminal groups have planned to infiltrate, disrupt and destabilise the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, which could potentially jeopardise the safety of demonstrators,” acting national police chief Douglas Kanja said in a statement.

Ruto has sought dialogue with the demonstrators, but the movement has spiralled into a broader campaign against his administration, with protesters calling for action against corruption and justice for victims of alleged police brutality.

– By: © Agence France-Presse