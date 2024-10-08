Kenya’s deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's parliament is set to vote on impeaching deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, following accusations of corruption and undermining the government.

Deputy President of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, gestures as he addresses the media during a press conference at his official residence in Nairobi, on October 7, 2024, ahead of the National Assembly vote on his impeachment motion. – The 59-year-old deputy to President William Ruto is accused of corruption, undermining the government and practising ethnically divisive politics, among a host of other charges. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)

Kenya’s parliament was set to vote on Tuesday on impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a political drama that has exposed a rift in the governing party.

Lawmakers have accused the 59-year-old deputy to President William Ruto of corruption, undermining the government and practising ethnically divisive politics, among a host of other charges.

At a press conference on Monday, Gachagua denied the accusations as “outrageous” and “sheer propaganda”, saying it was a scheme to hound him out of office.

Gachagua is a businessman from Kenya’s biggest tribe, the Kikuyu. He weathered previous corruption scandals to become deputy leader as Ruto’s running mate in a closely fought election in August 2022.

But in recent weeks, he has complained of being sidelined by his boss and been accused of supporting youth-led anti-government protests that broke out in June.

Political tensions have been running high since the sometimes deadly demonstrations erupted over unpopular tax hikes, exposing divisions between Gachagua and Ruto — with the deputy leader admitting the motion cannot proceed without Ruto’s approval.

Several MPs allied with Gachagua were summoned by police last month, accused of funding the protests.

No formal charges have been lodged by prosecutors and no judicial inquiry has been opened against Gachagua.

But lawmakers have listed 11 grounds for impeachment, including accusations that he amassed assets worth 5.2 billion shillings ($40 million) since the last election, despite an annual salary of just $93,000.

Among the listed assets was Kenya’s renowned Treetops Hotel, where Britain’s then-Princess Elizabeth was staying when she became queen.

Gachagua says his wealth has come entirely through legitimate business deals and an inheritance from his late brother.

He has warned his removal would stir discontent among his supporters, and insisted on the eve of the vote he would not resign.

“I will fight to the end,” he said.

‘Lacks political patience’

Kenyan lawmakers initiated the impeachment process on October 1, with 291 members of parliament backing the motion, well beyond the 117 minimum required.

Gachagua will take to the floor of parliament to defend himself from 5:00 pm (1400 GMT), before the motion’s sponsor — an MP from the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition — is allowed a 30-minute rebuttal.

A long evening is expected, with lawmakers due to vote only after further debate in the lower house.

Two-thirds, or 233 MPs, must back the motion for it to pass. If passed, the motion will then move to the upper house, the Senate.

And if impeached, Gachagua would become the first deputy president to be removed in this way since the possibility was introduced in Kenya’s revised 2010 constitution.

Dismas Mokua, a Nairobi-based political risk analyst, told AFP that Gachagua had assumed he would co-lead with Ruto.

“He lacked the strategic political patience needed for the role, succumbing to the same fate as other deputies or vice presidents who sought quick, ‘instant coffee’ solutions,” he said.

While his potential impeachment was unlikely to cause organic protests, Mokua warned that “the probability of orchestrated unrest is very high”.

– By: © Agence France-Presse