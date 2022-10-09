Nigeria floods: Rising water level hampering river rescue

AFP

High water levels caused by heavy flooding are hampering efforts to rescue people missing after a boat accident in southeast Nigeria, emergency services said on Sunday.

Many people were either missing or presumed dead while 15 others were rescued after an overloaded passenger boat capsized on the Niger river on Friday.

Heavy flooding in Nigeria

It took place near Umunnankwo in Anambra state. Twenty-nine of Nigeria’s 36 states have been struck by heavy flooding.

It has not rained in Anambra for two days. We are still experiencing flood that entered river Benue. Due to the release of Cameroon dam. They release the dam every ten years. Obasanjo and Atiku ate the money that was meant for Nigeria Dam pic.twitter.com/x31vvNUcOc — Kk Kc (@KkKc76) October 9, 2022

“The water level is very high and too risky for a smooth search and rescue operation,” Thickman Tanimu, the southeast coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

He said the water level was more than one-tenth higher than during the serious flooding seen 10 years ago in the vast West African nation of more than 200 million people.

He said NEMA had contacted the Nigerian Air Force to provide helicopters for the rescue operation.

The release of water from dams in Niger and Chad is really affecting those on the river Niger bank… @Nigeria @un disaster management team, @UNDRR… https://t.co/RvAM22aLJQ— Mandem (@Q_laboratory) October 9, 2022

Many presumed dead

Chukwudi Onyejekwe of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said:

“We have not found any more survivors apart from the 15, while many others are either missing or presumed dead,” he said.

Local media said 85 people were aboard the boat heading to the Nkwo market in Ogbakuba before it capsized.

The Lokoja-Abuja road which connects the North and South has practically been cut off, thereby paralyzing economic activities, including food supply chain from the North to the South, and vis-a-vis.#floods#lokoja #ClimateEmergency#ClimateActionNow #SDGs @BBCBreaking @dwnews pic.twitter.com/YGMIbM9wih— Uteno Achor David (@achordavz) October 8, 2022

“This development is still a shock to the government and good people of Anambra State. I sympathise with the families of people involved”, Anambra state governor Charles Soludo said in a statement late Saturday.

The governor urged residents of flood-ravaged areas to relocate, while adding that the government would provide relief to those affected by the disaster.

Boat accidents in Nigeria

Boat accidents occur regularly in Nigeria because of overloading, speeding, poor maintenance and disregard of navigation rules.

Since the start of the rainy season, many regions of Nigeria have been devastated by floods.

More than 300 people have been killed and at least 100,000 made homeless in the country’s worst flooding in a decade, according to the emergency services.

Farmland and crops have also been washed away by floods, sparking fears of food shortages, famine and hunger in a country already struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Wide areas of the state of Kogi are underwater after the Niger and Benue rivers broke their banks. Floods in Lokoja, state capital of Kogi, Nigeria, late September 2022. Lokoja sits at the confluence of the Niger and Benue rivers.#FloodVictims#ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/Lz0ndGGSNQ— Uteno Achor David (@achordavz) October 8, 2022

© Agence France-Presse