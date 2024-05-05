Mbalula: Zuma ‘has written his own history outside of the ANC’

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula says Zuma would not be prejudiced by a disciplinary committee but had shown 'his determination to be outside the ANC'.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has defended his party’s decision to postpone a disciplinary hearing against former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is currently suspended by the ANC after publicly campaigning for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. He was supposed to appear before a disciplinary committee on Tuesday but this was postponed until after this month’s elections amid fears of violence.

There were concerns the hearing may draw large crowds of supporters that could lead to clashes outside the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

Speaking hours after the postponement was announced, Mbalula said the ANC was responsible for any violence that may break out during the hearing.

“The issue that has been addressed is about mobilisation around Luthuli House that could lead to violence. At the end of the day, we will be accountable.

“But the processes of the disciplinary committee must and will proceed. All we are saying is it must be put on hold”.

He said Zuma would not be prejudiced by the committee but had shown he was “outside” of the ANC.

“Zuma has shown determination to be outside of the ANC, using the MK party and running with it. He has written his own history outside of the ANC.

“Since his suspension, he has shown no remorse but determination to be outside the ANC.

“What the ANC is doing is implementing what is within its constitution and rules. Zuma has agreed to subject himself to that because he says he is a member. He has agreed.”

Watch Mbalula’s full remarks below.

‘Mbalula has no right to postpone hearing’

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the disciplinary committee should not be taking instructions from Mbalula to postpone its proceedings.

“Our understanding, as per our lawyer’s legal advice, is such that the NDC [National Disciplinary Committee] of the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa is supposedly an independent and impartial structure.

“As such, our understanding is that it ought to not be influenced by instructions from Mr Mbalula and/or any of the ANC leaders,” Ndhlela said.

Ramaphosa weighs in

Speaking while on the campaign trail on Saturday, Ramaphosa said if Zuma insists on being an ANC member he should be subject to its disciplinary processes.

“Jacob Zuma maintains that he is still a member of the ANC. As a member of the ANC, he has got to be dealt with through our disciplinary processes.

“He has been saying he will vote for another party, and that adds to the various violations of our constitution”.