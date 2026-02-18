Polish bishop goes on trial for paedophilia cover-up

Victims gathered as prosecutors accused a Polish bishop of ignoring reports of priests abusing minors across multiple parishes.

A Polish bishop went on trial Wednesday for allegedly covering up paedophilia by priests in his diocese in a landmark case for the deeply Catholic country.

The Bishop of Tarnow Andrzej Jez is the first member of the hierarchy to face criminal charges for failing to inform authorities of abuse by clergy.

“I don’t know what the outcome will be, but I’m beyond happy that this is finally becoming public,” Lilianna Kupaj — who was sexually abused by a priest as a child — said at the courthouse ahead of the trial.

“Let the world finally hear this,” she added tearfully.

Moments earlier Bishop Jez had entered the courtroom — accompanied by lawyers and in civilian clothing — with the exception of a white clerical collar.

Prosecutors said the bishop was aware of two cases of priests abusing underage altar boys.

ALSO READ: Spar exits international business, reports R5 billion loss

One of the priests, Stanislaw P. — whose surname has been withheld due to Polish privacy laws — is believed to have abused 95 children, and committed sexual crimes against 77.

It was one of the largest cases of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Poland, with incidents going as far back as the 1980s in every parish where he served.

Neither clergyman was charged. Stanislaw P’s victims were not able to precisely determine when the abuse took place, while the second priest, Father Tomasz K., claimed poor health, and the case was dropped.

Stanislaw P. was ultimately stripped of the priesthood by the church.

“This is a spectacular case, and in Polish realities essentially unprecedented,” said Artur Nowak, a lawyer and writer who appeared in a watershed documentary about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Poland.

Increasing scandals

In previous cases of alleged church cover-ups, prosecutors had declined to open investigations into church officials, arguing that the criminal code did not require police to be notified.

ALSO READ: Poland calls emergency UN meeting over drone raid blamed on Russia

But a 2017 amendment to the code made it obligatory in cases of sexual offences committed against children under 15.

The local church authorities deny the accusations against Bishop Jez, saying Tuesday that “the Tarnow diocese made a dozen or so reports to law enforcement over the past years, implementing a ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”

Zbigniew Cwiakalski, from the bishop’s defence team, declined to comment ahead of the trial.

Poland had seemed to be bucking the European trend towards secularisation until recently, with 88.8 percent of Poles feeling a “sense of belonging” to the Catholic Church.

But an increasing number of abuse scandals, pushback against the country’s strict abortion laws, and concern over the church’s involvement in politics has contributed to a steep decline in the number of practising Catholics.

Last year Poland’s Centre for Public Opinion Research found that only 34 percent of Poles said they attended weekly mass — down from almost 70 percent in the early 1990s.

ALSO READ: Auschwitz remembrance calls for action against hatred

Church abuse scandals have even touched former Polish Pope John Paul II.

Investigations into his time as archbishop of Krakow in the 1960s and 1970s accused him of neglecting to report known cases of child sexual abuse.

The Vatican barred three Polish bishops from celebrating mass in public in 2021 and ordered their dioceses to pay into a fund for victims over allegations of negligence.

Growing secularisation

Although the Polish constitution is secular, the state funds Catholic religious education in public schools.

A study in the Nature Communications journal last year found that Poland is the world’s fastest-secularising country, especially among young people.

Earlier this week, a commission formed to investigate child sex abuse in the Sosnowiec diocese in southern Poland identified at least 50 children who were harmed and 29 suspected abusers, most of them clergy.

ALSO READ: Survivors relive Auschwitz horror as world marks 80th anniversary of liberation

It revealed that local bishops had repeatedly failed to act when they received credible reports of abuse.

On Tuesday another Polish court began the trial of a priest accused of nine sexual offences against minors, as well as possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Polish bishops will meet next month to vote on a nationwide church commission on paedophilia.