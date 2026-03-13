Residents protest immigrant relocation plan

Gezina residents oppose plans to relocate more than 400 illegal immigrants nearby, warning of infrastructure strain and safety concerns.

There was resistance from residents in the Moot after the City of Tshwane announced the relocation of more than 400 illegal immigrants, some of whom have serious substance abuse problems, to a residential area.

Gezina resident Mari Joubert has lodged a formal dispute and petition regarding the proposed housing project at 531 Nico Smit Street for the occupants of Melgisedek, in what she describes as a lack of mandatory public participation and potential land use violations.

Joubert said there was not only a lack of public participation, but also added that the sudden placement of over 400 people will affect local infrastructure such as water, sewage and electricity and security and property values.

“If the property is not currently zoned for high-density residential use of 400-plus people, the city must apply for consent use or a rezoning application.

“These processes legally require a 28-day notice period for public objections.” The petition already has 2 630 signatures.

DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the party was deeply concerned about the plan to move over 400 people from the Melgisedek Building to land that isn’t fit for human occupation.

“Last week, the ANC government celebrated a court order to relocate the occupants of Melgisedek. There is no clarity on where these occupants will be relocated to, nor what the long-term solution will be.

“The city’s eviction order includes approximately 450 people, comprising illegal occupants of the buildings and illegal settlers on the surrounding property.

“Many are illegal immigrants and have serious substance abuse problems,” Brink said.

He added the DA was also concerned that decades-long social problems of Melgisedek will now merely be transferred to another part of the city.

“The ANC administration needs to carefully consider the impact on neighbouring communities of a relocation site, as relocating occupants of Melgisedek without dealing with the societal concerns or having a long-term relocation plan will merely create a new Melgisedek,” he said.

Brink said the DA has called for a report from the City of Tshwane housing oversight committee.

High Court ruling

On 3 March, the High Court in Pretoria granted the eviction of all unlawful occupants of the Melgisedek, which went up in flames last month.

MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi said the ruling paved the way for the demolition of the hijacked structure that has plagued the area for two decades.