Ukraine to deploy robot dogs on front lines

"This robot dog reduces the risk to soldiers while enhancing operational capabilities. That's its primary purpose."

An operator with call sign Yuri demonstrates the capabilities of a robot dog at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine might soon use robot dogs in combat for tasks like spying on Russian trenches and detecting mines.

During a demonstration at a secret location in Ukraine, a robotic dog, dubbed “BAD One,” showcased its abilities by standing, crouching, running, and jumping in response to commands from its operator.

Stealthy and nimble, these robots could become vital assets for the Ukrainian army, which is facing manpower shortages as it fights off the Russian invasion, according to the manufacturers.

These low-profile robot dogs are hard to spot and can use thermal imaging to survey enemy areas.

“We have highly trained and experienced surveillance soldiers who are regularly sent on reconnaissance missions, where they are exposed to significant risks,” explained the operator, who identified himself as “Yuri” during the demonstration for AFP journalists.

Stealthy and agile, robot dogs could soon become a common sight on the front in Ukraine. Picture: AFP

“This robot dog reduces the risk to soldiers while enhancing operational capabilities. That’s its primary purpose,” said Yuri, who works for a British military equipment provider.

For security reasons, a more advanced version, called “BAD Two,” was not shown.

The robot dog in the demonstration runs on a battery that lasts about two hours. It can also detect mines and improvised explosive devices. It’s also capable of carrying up to seven kilograms of ammunition or medical supplies to critical areas on the battlefield.

Yuri didn’t specify the number of units in Ukraine but highlighted their significant impact on operations and soldier safety.

A remote switch lets the operator erase all data if a robot dog is captured.

NOW READ: Russia jails US-Russian ballerina for 12 years for ‘high treason’