US and Israel launch strikes on Iran, Tehran hits back across region

The strikes against Iran by the United States and Israel have sparked fears of regional war, with explosions reported across the Middle East as Iran retaliated with barrages of missiles

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, with Israel’s public broadcaster reporting that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been targeted, as the Islamic republic retaliated with barrages of missiles at Gulf states and Israel.

Iran retaliates after strikes by Israel and US

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the Islamic republic, said they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, other American interests in the Gulf and Israel.

Iran’s regionwide missile salvo could be heard in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Israel and Iraq, in the hours following the first strikes, after it had repeatedly vowed to retaliate fiercely should it be attacked.

A person takes shelter as sirens sounded in Jerusalem on 28 February 2026, following the announcement that Israel had launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran must not be allowed to gain nuclear arms and urged Israelis to “stand together” after Israel and the United States launched strikes against the Islamic republic on 28 February. Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

A strike on a school in Iran killed 24 people, an Iranian provincial official said, while in Israel the army deployed search and rescue teams to multiple locations following reports of fallen projectiles.

In the UAE, the defence ministry said Iranian strikes had killed one civilian, and witnesses in Dubai heard an explosion and saw missiles streak across the sky.

Smoke was rising over Tehran’s Pasteur district, site of the home of Khamenei, and there was a huge security deployment in the capital.

“Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack,” Israel’s Kan reported, citing an Israeli source.

Iranian state television said Pezeshkian was “safe and sound”, while the Fars news agency said “missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts” of Tehran.

Witnesses told AFP correspondents they had heard at least three blasts in the area. AFP journalists also saw long lines of people queueing at bakeries at various locations in Tehran.

The attacks came after US President Donald Trump expressed frustration at Iran’s stance in negotiations over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Totally ‘obliterated’ – Trump

Trump said Washington’s goal was “eliminating imminent threats” from Iran, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was to remove an “existential threat”.

“The United States’ military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message posted on his social media site while he spent the weekend at his Florida golf club.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy,” Trump said, warning of possible US casualties.

He offered Iranian forces including the Revolutionary Guards “immunity” should they surrender, or “certain death” if not, and told Iranians the “hour of your freedom is at hand”, urging them to rise up and “take over your government”.

Israel’s Netanyahu echoed this call, telling Iranians that the time had come to “cast off the yoke of tyranny”.

The Israeli army warned Iranians in or around military infrastructure across Iran to evacuate after announcing it was conducting a “broad strike” on multiple military targets.

Iran strikes back

Iran again vowed to “respond decisively to the aggressors”, and the Guards announced they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain as well as targets in Israel.

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on 28 February 2026 shows the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain. Picture: various sources / AFP

“The IRGC’s missiles and drones have struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other American bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military and security centres in the heart of the occupied territories, with severe blows,” the Guards said.

“I saw with my own eyes two Tomahawk missiles flying horizontally toward targets,” a Tehran office worker told AFP on condition of anonymity. “At first we heard a dull noise and thought it was a fighter jet.”

Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, the UAE and Israel all closed their airspaces to civilian traffic, at least in part, and multiple airlines cancelled flights to the Middle East. US embassies in the Gulf urged American citizens to take shelter.

Blasts and sirens

Explosions were also heard over central Doha and near Al-Udeid military base, the largest US facility in the region, and an AFP journalist saw an interceptor take out one missile in a puff of white smoke, as Qatar’s defence ministry said it had “repelled a number of attacks”.

Kuwait and the UAE also reported intercepting incoming Iranian missiles, with Abu Dhabi saying it “reserves its full right to respond” and slamming the attacks as “a dangerous escalation”.

A bombing that targeted an Iraqi military base housing a pro-Iran group killed at least two fighters, sources from the powerful group Kataeb Hezbollah told AFP.

“We will soon begin attacking American bases in response to their aggression,” the group said.

With the strikes underway, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah voiced confidence in victory against the Islamic republic.

“We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” Reza Pahlavi, who lives in the Washington area, said in an online video address.

