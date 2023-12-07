NHI bill misses opportunity to address fundamental and critical issues – Hospital Association

The Hospital Association of South Africa has warned the National Council of Provinces missed an opportunity to address several fundamental and critical issues following the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI).

The controversial NHI Bill was passed by the NCOP on Wednesday. The bill aims to provide universal healthcare to all South Africans with services that will be free to the public at the point of delivery.

While eight of the provinces supported the NHI Bill, Western Cape roundly rejected it.

Critical issues

The Hospital Association of South Africa said it has noted with disappointment and concern the decision by the NCOP to pass the National Health Insurance Bill without engaging with the “many constructive suggestions and proposals that we, business representative organisations, and many other healthcare stakeholders have tabled.”

“We firmly believe the legislature has missed an opportunity to address several fundamental and critical issues that threaten the healthcare system’s efficacy and that, therefore, urgently require resolution.

While we support the Bill’s stated objective of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), we have consistently noted the need for more clarity regarding the future role of medical schemes and the need to incorporate a multi-payer approach instead of the proposed single-payer regime,” it said.

More details

The Hospital Association said there needs to be far more details regarding funding the country’s “most consequential” initiative ever.

“Solutions to the deepening nurse and doctor shortage and the desperate need for adequate public health facilities to strengthen healthcare delivery remain elusive.

We urge the Presidency to recognise the compelling inputs into the National Health Insurance Bill made by us and many others in healthcare and to address the issues raised by the private sector. Future generations depend on us to make sensible decisions for a sustainable healthcare future, today,” The Hospital Association said.

