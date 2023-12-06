BREAKING: NCOP rubber-stamps NHI Bill

The NCOP has spoken: Eight provinces voted in favour of the adoption of the NHI Bill while the Western Cape voted against.

The contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was adopted unchanged by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee of health during a plenary sitting on Wednesday afternoon.

Section 33 of the NHI Bill, which spells the end of private healthcare for the nine million medical scheme members, as well as many valuable business interests within the country’s R250-billion private healthcare industry, has been a bone of contention since its proposal.

What’s next for NHI Bill?

The bill will now go to the desk of President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law.

The NHI – in a nutshell – aims to establish universal healthcare for all South Africans with services will be free to the public at the point of delivery.

NHI Fund set to be SA’s largest SEO

According to BusinessLIVE, many estimates are that the NHI Fund revenue streams will total about R500 billion per annum, making it the country’s largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) by a significant margin.

Business organisations and the medical fraternity have objected to the bill, claiming that it was approved by the NCOP select committee of health on 22 November without taking into account submissions made.

The National Assembly (NA) adopted the bill on 12 June before referring it to the NCOP.

