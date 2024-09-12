No crisis at SAA, airline assures after medical clearance issue

SAA says only three employees were affected by the suspension of its chief medical officer for issuing illegal medical clearances, denying claims of a crisis.

South African Airways says there is “no crisis” at the airline because it has suspended its chief medical officer after the SA Civil Aviation Authority found she was issuing illegal medical clearances.

SAA spokesperson Khaya Buthelezi said: “SAA’s internal process has established that there [are] only two cabin crew members and one pilot that have been negatively affected by ‘alleged fraudulent behaviour’ by the airline’s chief medical officer, Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba.

Affected SAA employees will be medically recertified by the end of September

“These affected employees will be medically recertified by the end of September 2024 as directed by both SAA internal processes and Sacca.”

He added: “This, by any stretch of imagination, does not constitute a ‘crisis’ “as insinuated in The Citizen article on the issue.”

Zero tolerance to violation of aviation safety regulations

He added: “SAA wants to reiterate that the maintenance of the highest culture of safety is non-negotiable, and the airline has a zero tolerance toward any violation of aviation safety regulations in its working environment.

“Upon completion of both SAA and Sacaa investigations on the matter, SAA will once again communicate the relevant findings and mitigation actions to ensure such acts do not recur.”