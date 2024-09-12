News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

12 Sep 2024

05:30 am

No crisis at SAA, airline assures after medical clearance issue

SAA says only three employees were affected by the suspension of its chief medical officer for issuing illegal medical clearances, denying claims of a crisis.

No crisis at SAA, airline assures after medical clearance issue

Picture: Michel Bega

South African Airways says there is “no crisis” at the airline because it has suspended its chief medical officer after the SA Civil Aviation Authority found she was issuing illegal medical clearances.

SAA spokesperson Khaya Buthelezi said: “SAA’s internal process has established that there [are] only two cabin crew members and one pilot that have been negatively affected by ‘alleged fraudulent behaviour’ by the airline’s chief medical officer, Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba.

Affected SAA employees will be medically recertified by the end of September

“These affected employees will be medically recertified by the end of September 2024 as directed by both SAA internal processes and Sacca.”

ALSO READ: SAA: Licences invalid as they are renewed with illegal medical fitness certificates

He added: “This, by any stretch of imagination, does not constitute a ‘crisis’ “as insinuated in The Citizen article on the issue.”

Zero tolerance to violation of aviation safety regulations

He added: “SAA wants to reiterate that the maintenance of the highest culture of safety is non-negotiable, and the airline has a zero tolerance toward any violation of aviation safety regulations in its working environment.

“Upon completion of both SAA and Sacaa investigations on the matter, SAA will once again communicate the relevant findings and mitigation actions to ensure such acts do not recur.”

Read more on these topics

airline South African Airways (SAA) South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Fired for being black’: Court declares dismissal of employee unfair, orders 24 months’ salary
Education President Ramaphosa to sign Bela bill into law on Friday. Here’s why it is so controversial
Courts Here’s why Downer will not be removed from Zuma’s arms deal corruption case [VIDEO]
South Africa Xenophobia: Immigrants and experts slam Mbeki’s claims
South Africa Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES