North West municipal execs up for fraud over tender

Ramotshere Moiloa’s municipal manager, Lekgetho Mokgatlhe, faces corruption and fraud charges; case postponed until September.

The Ramotshere Moiloa municipality has come under scrutiny following the recent arrest of its municipal manager, Lekgetho Mokgatlhe.

He, along with two former colleagues from the Dihlabeng municipality in the Free State, face charges of corruption and fraud.

Municipal manager charged with fraud

He was appointed in July last year.

Mokgatlhe, who previously served as the director of the municipal department of public works, infrastructure and human settlements, was arrested two weeks ago.

The trio has since been released on bail of R10 000 each and the case has been postponed until 18 September.

Mokgatlhe is accused of awarding a tender to Thinyane, a service provider, for supplying and installing diesel generators at the water treatment plant at Sol Plaatje Dam, outside Bethlehem, without following procedures.

Lerato Gambu, the provincial spokesperson for the North West department of cooperative governance, human settlements, and traditional affairs, said the department became aware of Mokgatlhe’s charges through the media.

“The department is committed to combating corruption and urges the public to report any instances of fraud or corruption to the relevant authorities as soon as they become aware of them,” Gambu said.

“As the matter is now before the court, the department cannot comment further.”

Insider says special council meeting will be held

An insider in the Ramotshere Moiloa municipality said a special council meeting would be held to address the situation.

“Mokgatlhe was appointed by the mayor despite the ongoing controversies surrounding him since early last year.

“There were better-qualified candidates without corruption allegations, but he was imposed on us under the pretext that he was originally from our municipality,” the insider said.

Professor André Duvenage, a political analyst from North West University, criticised political parties for their lack of genuine action against corruption.

“It is very telling that the ANC, the uMkhonto weSizwe party, and possibly the EFF are vocal about fighting corruption but fail to take real action.

“There is a lack of political will to address corruption wherever it arises,” Duvenage said.

“We have seen investigations such as the Moerane commission, the arms deal, and the Zondo commission, where the government has failed to take significant action against corrupt individuals.

“Instead, we witness the recycling of these individuals despite their alleged involvement in corruption.”

