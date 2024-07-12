NPA and Hawks to probe ex-VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi affidavit leak

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi at Palm Ridge Regional Court in Johannesburg, 18 June 2020, after charges of theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has instructed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to investigate the source of the leak of former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit.

The affidavit, which is in the public domain and widely reported on, mentions Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu in the downfall of the bank.

The two have been silent on the matter, with Malema only sharing on social media: “For any inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers.”

Matodzi allegedly signed the 263-page affidavit on 10 July as part of his plea deal with the state.

Matodzi’s plea deal in VBS matter

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sentenced Matodzi to 495 years for his crimes on Wednesday.

The court sentenced him to 15 years for each count, and the combined sentence amounted to 495 years. However, the court ordered that the sentences for counts 2 to 33 run concurrently with count 1. This means he will serve an effective 15 years in prison.

As part of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to all 33 charges.

Matodzi was the primary accused in the case and pleaded guilty to corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and a pattern of racketeering activities that saw the downfall of VBS Mutual Bank.

The state had alleged Matodzi and his accomplices looted nearly R2.3 billion from VBS’ coffers. They allegedly also doctored the bank’s 2017 financial statements to cover up that the bank was insolvent.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

NPA slams affidavit leak

On Friday, the NPA slammed the affidavit leak and said it compromised the work of the investigators.

“The leaking of confidential documents in high-profile and complex corruption cases like VBS compromises the hard work of investigators and prosecutors,” said spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

“This work involves a multipronged and long-term prosecution-guided strategy requiring the utmost discretion and confidentiality including in the handling of documents, and cooperation agreements with accused persons.”

Not only does the leak compromise the work of the investigators, but also places their lives in danger, including several other individuals involved in the case, said Mhaga.

“The NPA leadership has instructed the director of public prosecutions, Pretoria, under whose jurisdiction the matter falls, to ensure that together with the DPCI, a thorough investigation into the leak is conducted and that those responsible are held to account.”

The Hawks have arrested at least 33 suspects so far in connection with the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

The latest suspects were arrested in March 2024 and appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court.

Risimati Hitler Maluleke was granted bail of R25 000. This as Nditshedzeni Mashau and Zwivhuya Goodness Tshishonge are out on R20 000 bail each.