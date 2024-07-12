DA demands answers about Malema and Shivambu’s involvement in VBS Bank scandal

The DA says there is primaface evidence that EFF leader Julius Malema had benefited from VBS funds

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it wants answers over EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu’s roles in the VBS scandal.

The DA had laid criminal charges against Malema and Shivambu after reports that the pair were involved in the looting of the bank that saw R2 billion being lost.

“Six years after the DA laid criminal charges against the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema over allegations of corruption and industrial-scale looting of the now defunct VBS bank, police have failed to provide any updates on the status of their investigations,” the party said.

Police accused of dragging their feet

The DA accused cops of dragging their feet on the issue and allowing the serious allegations of corruption against Shivambu and Malema to go untested.

“The police service is supposed to conduct itself without fear or favour but its silence on this issue is sending the wrong message in the fight against corruption and embezzlement,” the party said.

The party has now written to the chairperson of the police portfolio committee asking him to take action.

“We have written to the Police Portfolio Committee Chair, Ian Cameron, requesting that he summons SAPS to appear before the committee and explain why there has been no progress into the charges that were laid against Malema and Shivambu in 2018 over VBS,” the party said.

A witness statement allegedly provided by Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the man at the centre of the VBS scandal, showed prima facie evidence that Shivambu and Malema took part in an alleged brazen plot to defraud VBS bank and its vulnerable clients for self-enrichment.

They are alleged to have worked with Matodzi to defraud the bank, spending money obtained by the institution on other business ventures.

This as senior citizens lost their pensions and bank clients their savings in the collapse that followed.