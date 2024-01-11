Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence amid corruption allegations

Khosa and Higher Education, Blade Nzimande have been accused of corruption by Outa.

Nsfas board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on a leave of absence. Photo: X/@zsimayi

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on leave in the wake of allegations against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

This comes after Khosa and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande were accused of corruption by Outa.

They have denied the allegations.

Outa released a report supported by damning voice recordings that allege Nzimande and Khosa received millions of rands in kicks backs from service providers contracted by Nsfas.

Allegations

Khosa made announcement of his leave during a special Nsfas meeting to discuss the state of readiness for the 2024 academic year.

“During the meeting, the board chairperson, Mr Ernest Khosa, voluntarily tabled a notice of thirty days leave of absence in order to enable the Board to deal with all the allegations against him as contained in the recordings distributed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse,” Nsfas said.

“The chairperson reiterated to the board that he had never received any financial gratification for his personal use or facilitated any for the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation or the South African Communist Party,” it said.

Guilt

Nsfas said Khosa also raised concerns about threats that have been made against him and his family.

It added that Nzimande has been notified about Khosa’s decision.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Khosa for his honourable, brave and responsible decision to voluntarily take leave of absence, and hails his decision as a responsible and conscious step to advance good corporate governance, transparency and accountability.

“The Board would like to emphasise that this decision should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt on the part of the chairperson,” it said.

Investigations

Nsfas said the board had resolved to immediately appoint an independent legal firm to investigate the veracity of the allegations against Khosa.

“The legal firm, soon to be announced by the Board, will be expected to submit its findings within 30 days of their appointment. The Board would also like to assures all South Africans that this process will be handled with due diligence and integrity,” Nsfas added.

