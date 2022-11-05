Numsa signs wage agreement for motor sector employees

Faizel Patel

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has signed a wage increase agreement for motor sector employees.

The sector covers over three hundred thousand workers who fall under the Motor Industries Bargaining Council (MIBCO).

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the wage increase is effective from November.

Increases

She said car dealership employees will receive a 6.5% increase and a further 7.5% has been granted for component manufacturers and petrol attendants.

“Forecourt Attendants increases will be broken down in the following way, year 1 is 7,5%, year 2 is 6%, year 3 is 6%.

“Cashiers increases will be broken down in the following way, year 1 is 5%, year 2 is 4% and year 3 is 4%. For sector 5 all increases will be effected from the time that petrol margins are adjusted by the minister of the Department of Mineral & Energy,” she said.

Threshold

Besides securing increases for workers in the sector, Numsa said also fought for the wage threshold in MIBCO to be increased.

“The union’s most urgent task now is to ensure that the processes of endorsement of the agreement within MIBCO are speeded up and, also to approach the Department of Labour to gazette and extend it to non-parties.

Implementation

“We call on the minister to ensure that the agreement is speedily gazetted so that it can be extended to non-parties so that there is no time that is wasted where workers will lose their deserved increases, whilst we have already signed the agreement,” Hlubi-Majola said.

Hlubi-Majola thanked members for their patience.

“It was not easy to secure this agreement given the challenges facing the sector, caused in part, by the impact of the Ukraine/Russia war. But despite this, Numsa continues to fight and secure improvements in benefits and conditions for the working class.” She said.

