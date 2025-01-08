WATCH: One injured after building collapses in Lenasia, Joburg

The incident happened on Tuesday at the corner of Guinea Fowl Street and Smew Avenue in the suburb.

One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

It is understood the incident happened on Tuesday at the corner of Guinea Fowl Street and Smew Avenue in the suburb.

The area was closed off traffic as emergency services conducted rescue operations. Residents have been urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Watch the scene of the building collapse in Lenasia

One person was injured after a building collapsed in Lenasia. It is understood the incident happened on Tuesday at the corner of Guinea Fowl Street and Smew Avenue #Lenasia #BuildingCollapse Vid: Supplied @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/uYrJWEAaQO — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 8, 2025

Collapse

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said investigations into collapse is underway.

“Around 7:44pm this evening, the City of Joburg Emergency Management Services received a call about a structural collapse at Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble to a nearby medical facility.

“EMS can confirm that only one person was at the building at the time of the incident after several interviews with eye witnesses,” Radebe said.

George building collapse

Last year 13 people died after a building collapsed in George in the Western Cape.

The building was under construction when it collapsed in May resulting in several fatalities and numerous people remaining unaccounted for.

A total of 81 people when on the site at the time of the collapse.

Eastern cape collapse

In another incident, a shop wall collapse killed five people in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape

According to the Dr AB Xuma local municipality, four people who sustained critical injuries were rushed to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha for further treatment.

Seven people were admitted at the All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo, while three others were discharged.

The municipality’s mayor, Siyabulela Zangqa, at the time sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“This is indeed a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this disastrous event. We would also like to thank community members for assisting and showing support in this dreadful period,” Zangqa said.

